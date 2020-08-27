LG is Making a Face Mask That Makes it Easier to Breathe

As authorities and people around the globe scrambled to get things under control when the pandemic started, several important tech-related events were conducted virtually. However, with the situation under control, things are coming back to normal again. Amidst all this, the IFA 2020 is going to be one of the first significant tech events of 2020 that will not be conducted digitally. Several companies have already confirmed their participation at the event, including LG.

Where many intriguing and futuristic gadgets will be showcased at this event, one of the upcoming products that people are looking forward to is the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifying electronic mask. The gadget will come with two H13 HEPA filters, dual fans, and a Respiratory Sensor. The filters used are similar to the ones used in LG’s home air purifier products.

Moreover, the sensors are designed to detect the user’s breathing and adjust fans accordingly. These sensors detect the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and change the dual three-speed fans accordingly. Hence, the fans automatically increase speed to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when the air is exhaled.

The electronic face mask will pack an 820 mAh battery that, according to the company, will offer eight hours of operation in low-speed mode and two hours in high-speed mode.

Apart from this, the mask will be paired with a carry case that is expected to come with built-in features to disinfect the mask using UV light, charge the mask, and send notifications to the LG ThinQ mobile app on Android or iOS when the filters need to be replaced.

