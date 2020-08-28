PIA Fires 760 Workers With Fake Degrees

The aviation ministry has informed the Senate that so far 760 Pakistan International (PIA) employees have been terminated over fake degrees.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, the Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami, had raised the question. In a written response to his query, the ministry officials said that departmental action was in place against 127 other PIA employees, but 87 of them were hiding behind stay orders from the courts.

During the Question Hour, Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh asked as to why the government is not taking action against hundreds of government residences illegally occupied in Islamabad.

Responding to his question, the housing and work ministry told the Upper House that 17,327 government residences in Islamabad are legally allotted. A total of 169 houses were illegally occupied when the incumbent government took control, 42 of them have been evicted so far.

PM’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan, informed the Senate that the government is expanding the coverage of cellular services to the areas where they are currently unavailable.

Over 3,000 new sites have been identified for the installation of towers to provide better and improved services.

Senators of the opposition parties demanded a sitting of the Senate as a Committee of Whole to discuss the devastating situation of Karachi following monsoon rains. The opposition benches hurled allegations against the government for doing nothing for the economic hub of the country.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that Karachi has always assisted people living in other parts of the country in the time of need. Now it is time for others to reciprocate and help Karachiites in their time of crisis.