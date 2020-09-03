Govt Will Now Teach School & College Students to Pay Their Taxes

In an unprecedented development, students enrolled in the schools and colleges within Islamabad will now be taught lessons regarding the importance of paying taxes in order to foster a tax compliant culture in the country.

In this regard, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has signed a special Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

On Wednesday, Chief of Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Wing of FBR, Ayesha Farooq, and Director-General FDE, Zia Batool, signed the LoU in an official ceremony that was held at the Federal Education Ministry.

Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary on Education Wajiha Akram Khan, Chairman FBR, Javed Ghani, Federal Secretary Farah Hamid Khan, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Wani, and senior officials of the FBR also attended the ceremony.

Education Minister said that the Federal government has initiated a number of reforms to expand the current tax base of the country, adding that the LoU is a part of these reforms.

Students in the FDE administered schools and colleges will be imparted lessons regarding tax compliant culture to increase tax awareness in the younger generation from an early age.

Education Ministry will include specific sets of experiential learning activities in the syllabus of the students that will enable them to become responsible citizens.