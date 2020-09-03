Thai Airways to Operate a Special Flight Between Bangkok & Lahore

Thai Airways has announced to operate a special flight between Bangkok and Lahore route on 12 September.

The special flight has been arranged at the request of the Pakistani embassy in Thailand to enable Pakistani citizens to travel back to their homeland.

ALSO READ

Minister IT Lauds Byonyks for Developing Bloodless Kidney Dialysis Machine

The one-way economy class ticket on this special flight will cost somewhere between 18500 and 21000 THB.

The embassy in Thailand has directed Pakistanis to register their details with the embassy before 7 September as a limited number of seats are available on this flight.

The embassy will furnish the list of applicants to Thai Airways which will then contact the passengers for payment and issuance of tickets.