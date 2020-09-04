Education Minister Denies Rumors About Reopening of Schools

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, has rejected the rumors that the government has decided to keep schools closed till October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mahmood said that some unknown people are spreading fake news by creating social media accounts in his name.

He reiterated that any decision regarding the opening of schools will be taken in a meeting of all the education ministers on 7th September.

Some fake accounts in my name are spreading false news that schools will remain closed till Oct. Not true. Education ministers meet on 7th to finally decide with likelihood of opening on Sept 15 in a phased manner — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) September 4, 2020

Earlier in July, the Federal Education Minister had informed in a press conference about the government’s in-principle decision to reopen schools on 15th September, subject to an improvement in the coronavirus situation across the country. He had said that the provincial governments will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of the SOPs.

The decision was rejected by the private school associations, who announced to March to the federal capital in protest. Some private schools in Sindh were opened after 15th August only to be closed immediately and slapped with fines.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister for Punjab, Murad Raas, has taken all involved parties into confidence regarding the decision. He has informed them about the risk of opening schools beforehand and sought their suggestions about the implementation of SOPs. A majority of the stakeholders have sided with the government’s idea of reopening schools.