Asim Bajwa Resigns as SAPM on Information

Retired Lieutenant General, Asim Saleem Bajwa, has resigned as a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, four months after taking charge. Bajwa made the announcement during an interview with a local TV channel on Thursday.

He will, however, continue to serve as the chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

ALSO READ

Asim Bajwa to Publicly Clarify Reports on His Assets: Shibli Faraz

When asked if he had informed Prime Minister about the decision, Bajwa said he will meet PM Imran Khan on Friday to submit his resignation.

I will request the premier to relieve me of the responsibility when I meet him Friday morning.

The former three-star general said he wants to focus on CPEC Authority, as the mega project is the future of Pakistan.

The announcement came hours after he ‘exposed’ the corruption allegations against him ‘with proofs’ in a Twitter post. The tweet had a detailed document attached to the tweet, responding to every allegation in detail. Here’s the tweet:

I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family.Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed.I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity. pic.twitter.com/j185UoGhx1 — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 3, 2020

ALSO READ

Qatar Makes Big Changes to Its Labor Laws

Bajwa, who also served as a DG ISPR, was questioned about the allegations during the interview. He responded by saying he has all the documents to prove the money trail.

“Being a Pakistani citizen, I am ready to provide the money trail, document, or any evidence on any platform, he added.

What are your thoughts on Asim Bajwa’s decision? Let us know in the comments section.