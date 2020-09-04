PIA Reduces Fares For Domestic Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for its flights from Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore. The motive behind the reduction in fares is to attract domestic travelers to travel via the national flag carrier.

Airfare for passengers for a one-way flight between the above-mentioned cities is set at Rs. 7,400 while the return flight would cost Rs. 13,500. The luggage weight limit is set at 20 kilograms for these fares.

Passengers traveling with luggage weighing 35 kilograms would be charged Rs. 8,400 for a one-way flight. Fare for a return flight between Karachi and Lahore and Karachi and Islamabad will be Rs. 15,000.

The new airfares have been implemented with immediate effect. This will provide an opportunity for the passengers to travel at a lower cost prior to the opening of the educational institutes on 15th September.

Earlier, PIA had announced to reduce airfares on the occasion of Independence Day. The fares were reduced by 14% from 7th to 14th August.

