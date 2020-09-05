Check Out The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition [Leak]

The Samsung Galaxy S20’s Fan Edition is due for launch soon and now that the announcement is much closer, we have a new detailed leak including a full list of specifications and images that show the device entirely.

Design-wise, it is going to look a lot like the Galaxy Note 20 with a centered punch-hole and a large vertical triple camera setup on the back in a rectangular cutout. However, unlike the Note 20, the S20 Fan Edition is going to have rounded corners. The display is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

As always, there will be an Exynos 990 version and a Snapdragon 865 version for different regions, but rumor has it that Europe will get both models. There will be separate models for 4G and 5G, but both will have 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB RAM. The battery size will be 4,500 mAh with 15W fast charging, which is underwhelming for a flagship device.

The primary camera will include a 12MP wide-angle lens with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. This camera will record 4K video clips at 60FPS. The front camera will be a 32MP shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to launch by the end of this month or in early October. There will be a wide variety of colors to choose from.