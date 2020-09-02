Samsung Announces its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet

A variety of new affordable 5G handsets are being introduced by the day, and the latest one is from Samsung dubbed the Galaxy A42 5G. The A42 5G will be Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone as of yet, this is because it is a lower-end model compared to the current cheapest 5G phone by Samsung, the Galaxy A51 5G.

The exact pricing and other details of the handset are yet to be revealed, but Samsung has talked about a few specifications and has shared images as well.

The Galaxy A42 will have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, and though the screen resolution has not been revealed, we can expect to see a 1080p panel. It has a teardrop notch for the selfie camera and will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The rear panel has a unique finish with four different color tones, the top end being smooth while the rest is textured. There are four lenses in the square camera cutout, which is more than what the Galaxy A31 offers. The tiny sensor on the bottom right indicates that it will be a depth sensor, and other lenses are expected to include an ultrawide unit and a macro camera.

That is all we know about the Galaxy A42 5G. We’ll update you as soon as we hear more about the phone in the future.