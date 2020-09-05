Honor Launches Rugged Watch GS Pro & Watch ES Fitness Band

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor officially announced two new smartwatches yesterday, the GS Pro which is rugged and meant for outdoors and adventure enthusiasts, and the Watch ES which is more of a fitness band to be used indoors.

Honor Watch GS Pro

The Honor Watch GS Pro looks similar to a conventional watch with a circular plastic dial and silicone straps. The display on the dial is a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with a 454×454 resolution and Gorilla Glass protection. Its rugged nature comes from its MIL-STD-810G military standard durability for thermal, shock, and water resistance.

Other than your usual smartwatch features, the GS Pro is loaded with over 100 workout modes and active heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen monitoring.

The watch can deliver up to 25 days of battery life in its low power mode, but with intensive usage and GPS turned on, the GS Pro can last around 48 hours.

The Honor Watch GS Pro will be available in camo blue, charcoal black, and marl white colors once it goes for sale for €250.

Honor Watch ES

The Honor Watch ES is a fitness band with a rectangular-shaped dial and rounded corners holding a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 456×280 pixel resolution. It has plenty of watch faces to choose from, customizable widgets, and an always-on display.

There are more than 95 workout modes, step by step exercise instructions with animations, and 12 fitness courses pre-installed. There is also stress and sleep tracking as well as blood oxygen monitoring. It boasts 10 days of battery life and a quick charge function that can fill up the battery to 70% in just 30 minutes.

The Honor Watch ES will come in Black, White, and Pink color options for only €100.