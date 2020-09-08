Zong Extends Support to SOS Children’s Village Karachi after Torrential Rains

Remembering the SOS Children’s Village in Karachi following the torrential monsoon rains, Zong has pledged its support to the kids’ welfare organization. The development is a part of Zong’s CSR strategy of partnering with key organizations across the country to help the underprivileged communities of Pakistan. As part of this partnership, Zong 4G volunteers visited the SOS Children’s Village in Karachi and donated clothes to them.

Working since 1987, SOS Children’s Village Karachi comprises 16 family homes and other essential facilities. It is situated on a seven-acre site in Malir, which has been donated by the Government of Sindh. The children in SOS Village Karachi lead busy lives and, besides many extra-curricular activities, are provided with assistance in their studies. For everyday sustenance, the organization looks up to generous organizations and individuals for support.

“The ruthless spells of rain in the present monsoon season have left the needy people even more vulnerable and as an organization that cares about the people, Zong 4G has stepped forward during these difficult times to support the children of the SOS village in Karachi,” said Zong 4G spokesperson. “Our partnership with the SOS Children’s Village is reflective of our commitment to reach out and care for the underprivileged communities. We hope that this little token will help the children at SOS village.”

With the proactive measures it took following monsoon disasters in Karachi and Sindh, Zong 4G has yet again proved to be a socially responsible organization. Earlier, Zong 4G partnered with Bint-e-Fatima old home for the support of the elderly women of Karachi during the crisis. The extension of support to the SOS Children’s Village solidifies Zong’s unfaltering commitment to the social welfare of citizens.