PTCL Hosts Federal Minister & Secretary MoITT for Tree Plantation Drive

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), along with Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, visited PTCL HQ in Islamabad where they participated in a tree plantation activity to endorse Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 10 Billion tree plantation tsunami drive.

Along with that, they also had a presentation and meeting on PTCL progress and development with Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL, and top management. All participants followed the safety guidelines and kept social distancing throughout the activity.

On this occasion, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication, said, “We are glad to see PTCL playing a key role in providing connectivity across the country and is paving the way towards a Digital Pakistan. Being a national company, PTCL is also contributing to environmental preservation that is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a clean and green Pakistan.”

Talking at the ceremony, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary IT & Telecom and Chairman Board of Director, PTCL, said, “It is an honor to be here at PTCL to create awareness regarding low forest cover and pollution in the country. He further said, “I am proud that the national carrier is taking a special interest in Prime Minister’s vision for a Digital Pakistan to ensure country’s economic growth and support the tree plantation tsunami movement for a green Pakistan.”

Speaking at the event, Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “We are honored to have the Federal Minister and Secretary visit PTCL HQ and take part in our plantation drive. PTCL is a great supporter of the Prime Minister’s 10 Billion Tree plantation tsunami movement that will help in mitigating the effects of global warming and increase forest cover throughout Pakistan.”

PTCL has always participated actively in climate and environment-related initiatives and its HQ is amongst the few Green Offices certified by WWF in Pakistan.