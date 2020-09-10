HBL Launches ebanc ‘Roshan Digital Account’ to Facilitate Overseas Pakistanis

HBL launches the ‘Roshan Digital Account’, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan. The ebanc ‘Roshan Digital Account’ is an innovative product that will enable overseas Pakistanis to open an HBL account from anywhere in the world, digitally, without visiting a branch.

Through the opening of this digital account, overseas Pakistanis will now be able to send remittances back home to their families in a hassle-free manner allowing them to conduct everyday bank transactions with ease from wherever they may be.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, HBL, commented on the ebanc ‘Roshan Digital Account’ launch, “HBL is fast digitalizing its products and processes to help its customers lead hassle-free lives. Incoming remittances are a key component of Pakistan’s economy and ebanc ‘Roshan Digital Account will play its part in the growth and adoption of these digital financial solutions to support the country.”