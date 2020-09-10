Sarfaraz Reacts After PCB Demands Complete Report on 3rd T20I Incident

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought a detailed report amid speculations that former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, had initially refused to play the final T20I against England.

A leading news channel had reported, citing its sources, that the 33-year-old had ‘deep concerns’ over his selection for the last T20I game after being ignored throughout the tour. He reportedly agreed to play after being persuaded by the coaches and the captain.

As per reports, the team management wanted to sweep the matter under the carpet. However, after being reported on media, it attracted the board officials’ attention, who now demand complete details of the incident.

Earlier, the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, had also refuted the report on TV that Sarfaraz declined to play the game. He, however, said that the former captain had only expressed reservations, which were addressed by the team management.

According to Misbah, the former captain was under pressure after being included for the final match of the series. The former skipper feared that if things didn’t go his way, he will be dropped from the team.

“It was something I would also have done if I were in his place,” the head coach said on TV.

Sarfaraz’s Reaction

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed has responded to speculations via a tweet. Reacting to a sports journalist’s post who demanded strict action against the wicketkeeper-batsman, Sarfaraz shared verses of a poem, answering the criticism in a befitting manner.

نہ میں گرا نہ میری امیدوں کے مینار گرے

پر کچھ لوگ مجھے گرانے میں کئی بار گرے🔥👏👏 https://t.co/KAx4D3YM6G — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 10, 2020

It should be noted that Sarfaraz, who stepped down from the captaincy of the Sindh team last season, has been reappointed to lead the regional team in the forthcoming National T20 Cup.