New iPhone 12 Video Confirms Previous Leaks

Apple’s latest launch event is just around the corner and leaks for the new iPhone 12 series are starting to increase as well. We now have leaked footage of a disassembled iPhone 12 that shows the back of the device and is line with we’ve heard about the phone before.

ALSO READ

Apple is Looking to Get in On The Foldable Smartphone Trend [Leak]

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020

The rear panel has a triple camera setup that appears to be identical to the iPhone 11 Pro but has additional cutouts, likely for smaller camera lenses. This is most likely for the new LIDAR module, which is something we have frequently seen in previous leaks.

But design-wise, the overall body shape looks similar to the iPhone 4 and 5, indicating that Apple might be going for the classic iPhone look once again.

Another thing spotted in the video is a cutout for the wireless charging coil and the new magnet positioning system, also seen in previous leaks. This magnet positioning system will be used for wireless charging alignment.

That is the extent of what the video reveals, but since everything here is exactly as the leaks predicted, we can expect the display to be similar to what earlier reports said. The display is expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 11 series, at least for the top-end model.

Last but not the least, earlier reports have suggested that there are four iPhone 12 models coming, a single 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch version, which will make it the biggest iPhone screen ever.