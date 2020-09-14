IATA Satisfied With PIA Safety Report

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has satisfied the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Operational Safety Audit team regarding its management and safety operations.

The audit team reportedly noted improvement in PIA’s operational safety measures as compared to the last audit report in 2018.

The IATA team arrived in Pakistan on September 7 on a five-day visit. During its stay, the audit team examined safety parameters of various departments such as flight operations, passenger services, safety, security, and engineering departments, etc.

According to the interim audit report, the PIA administration has complied with 98.5 percent of parameters, whereas the remaining issues will be addressed soon.

The audit is conducted every two years to examine the safety standards of commercial airlines across the world. According to aviation experts, the national flag carrier needed to clear the audit following the ban imposed by the UK, USA, and Europe due to fake pilot licenses.

Last month, PIA management had decided against filing a review appeal against the European flight ban due to the IATA audit. The airline was of the view that PIA will be in a better position to present its case after clearing the audit.