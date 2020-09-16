Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as Richest Footballer

Lionel Messi has become the second footballer in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo to cross $1 billion in pre-tax earnings. According to Forbes, Messi has also surpassed Ronaldo’s earnings this year.

Messi’s earnings in 2020 are estimated at $126 million, which includes wages and endorsements. The Argentinian star has overtaken Ronaldo, who has earned $117 million this year.

As one of the best players to ever grace the game, it is no surprise that Messi has several huge endorsement deals. He has been the face of Adidas for a number of years and also has agreements with Mastercard and Lays as well as other popular brands.

Messi surprised the football community last month when he announced his intentions of leaving Barcelona, a move that did not come to fruition. Barcelona’s refusal to let Messi leave will earn the star footballer another $92 million for the remainder of his contract.

PSG duo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, are the third and fourth richest footballers in the world respectively. Neymar’s earnings stand at $96 million, while World Cup winner, Mbappe’s has amassed $42 million in earnings. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, with estimated earnings of $37 million, is fifth on the list.