Pakistan to Witness Record-Breaking Prolonged Winter Season

Weather Updates PK, a real-time weather update portal, has predicted a record-breaking prolonged winter season in Pakistan due to La-Nina and other meteorological factors.

La-Nina is a complex weather pattern that occurs every few years, as a result of variations in ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Welcomes China’s New Data Security Initiative

According to an advisory issued by the Weather Updates PK, La-Nina, when occurring during the winter season, can result in prolonged winters along with below normal temperatures.

La-Nina coupled with the ongoing solar minimum, a period during which solar activity on the sun’s surface reduces dramatically, is expected to result in record-breaking events from Karachi to Khyber.

Most parts of Pakistan will experience below-normal temperatures as well as increased rainfall in the coming winter season.

ALSO READ

Riphah Medical College Sealed After Students, Staff Test Covid-19 Positive

Moreover, Pakistan’s northern and western regions are expected to receive unprecedented snowfall this year.

Weather Updates PK will later issue a detailed outlook on Pakistan’s weather during the 2020-2021 winter season.