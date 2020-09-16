Realme C17 with 90Hz Punch Hole Display Launching 23rd September

Expanding its entry-level C-Series, the smartphone maker Realme is launching the new C17 handset soon. The launch event will be online and go live on Facebook at 3 pm on 23rd September 2020.

The Realme C17 is the first C-series smartphone to feature a punch-hole selfie camera, along with a 90Hz refresh rate display. Over the last few months, Realme Smartphones have their cameras stacked vertically in a design that eventually became monotonous with Realme C11’s square camera housing.

Among other key features of Realme C17 is a decent storage of 128GB combined with a 6GB RAM. The forthcoming C-series device is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the entry-level smartphone market that is rapidly catching up in Pakistan.

The last entrant to Realme’s entry-level C-series was C12 launched in August 2020. In terms of phone releases, the year 2020 has been a prolific one for Realme that has introduced multiple new smartphones and AIoT products in Pakistan.

With products like C17, Realme aims to solidify its foothold in the lifestyle tech segment at affordable price points. Emerging as one of the world’s top smartphone makers, Realme is focusing to become a preferred tech lifestyle brand for the youth of Pakistan.