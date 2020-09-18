Amazfit Band 5 Announced With More Features Than Mi Band 5

Xiaomi backed Huami has announced its new fitness band, the Amazfit Band 5, which looks identical to the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5. This does not come as a surprise since both watches are designed and manufactured by the same company.

Design and Display

The Amazfit Band 5 comes with a Mi Band 5-like silicon strap and a removable 1.1-inch AMOLED color screen with 126 x 294 pixels resolution. The watch packs 45 watch faces that users can choose from. Moreover, it also allows users to customize their own watch face with a custom background.

Other features

The fitness band is equipped to monitor the user’s heart rate, sleep, overall health, and stress. Furthermore, it can also measure the body’s blood-oxygen saturation levels with the SpO2 sensor, which has been ditched on the Mi Smart Band 5.

Band 5 also features 11 sports modes, including a breathing exercise mode. Since it comes with support for Amazon Alexa, the watch responds to voice commands for setting alarms and timers. This is another upgrade over the Mi Band 5.

Other features include 5ATM water resistance and music, camera control, and a 125mAh battery, which Amazfit claims can provide up to 15 days of usage.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit Band 5 will go on sale in the US from September 21 with a $45 price tag.