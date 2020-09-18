Turkey Offers to Start Iconic Tram Service in Karachi

The Turkish government is interested in assisting Pakistan to resume tram service in Karachi. Turkish Consul General, Tolga Ucak, conveyed the offer during a meeting with the Karachi Commissioner, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

During the meeting, the top diplomat noted that his government wanted to help revive the service on MA Jinnah Road and I.I. Chundrigar Road.

Shallwani thanked the Turkish diplomat for taking interest in revitalizing transport facilities in Karachi.

In a statement, the Karachi Administrator said that both governments agreed to establish an inexpensive and faster transport system, deciding to introduce the service on two of Karachi’s busiest roads.

He said that the decision was in line with the Supreme Court’s orders to resume Karachi circular railway.

Efforts are being made to make Karachi a centre for tourists like Istanbul and the cooperation of the Turkish government in this regard is highly commendable.

Shallwani added that further development will take place after more consultation. He said that both countries have an ideal bilateral relationship. He apprised the Turkish dignitary that the government is taking steps to transform Karachi into a tourist hub like Istanbul.

Moreover, Tolga Ucak also offered to renovate public libraries in the port city, saying that the Turkish government will be ‘happy to help’ in this regard as well.