Xiaomi’s Futuristic Curved Screen Smartwatch is Launching Later This Year

Last year, Xiaomi’s ecological chain company, Huami, unveiled the Amazfit X curved smartwatch. Although the smartwatch was set to hit the markets by Q2 2020, the ongoing pandemic delayed it. Hence, its global launch had to be pushed forward to Q4 2020.

Earlier this year, the watch was crowdfunded on Indiegogo for global customers and later on Xiaomi Youpin in China last month. The wearable has already hit its crowdfunding goal and is being made available for sale in China next month. The watch will retail at $295, which is surprisingly double its $150 crowdfunding price.

The Amazfit X comes with an all-metal design without the traditional raised buttons. The display is a Huami proprietary 2.07-inch flexible curved screen with a 92 degrees super-arc curvature, 326 PPI pixel density, 430 nits brightness, and 100% NTSC color gamut.

According to the company, this curvature was achieved by heating the metal body through an ultra-high temperature of 700 degrees Centigrade using a 6-bend bending process.

Apart from this, the watch will sport a 244 percent higher display area as compared to other smartwatches. In terms of power, the watch is fueled by a 220mAh curved lithium battery that will have a seven-day battery life.

As far as the smartwatch’s global availability is concerned, the company has not mentioned anything.