FBR Uploads Urdu Version of Income Tax Returns

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved another milestone in improving service delivery standards by launching Urdu versions of Income Tax Return for salaried individuals (wizard view), simplified single page Tax Return for small retailers, and wealth statement. This was said by FBR in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

FBR to Offer Support Services to Taxpayers Through Social Media Handles

Urdu versions of the returns are available on the Iris web portal. In its efforts to improve tax systems and taxpayer facilitation standards, FBR will soon be launching Urdu versions of other online Wizard based returns and mobile Tax Asaan app.

ALSO READ

FBR Makes it Mandatory for Manufacturers to Install Video Surveillance Equipment

Previously, the FBR had announced that prepared income tax returns forms will be available on the bureau’s website for salaried individuals. Since September last year, FBR has also been carrying out active training of the taxpayers through their website and e-guides to educate taxpayers on how to file tax returns.