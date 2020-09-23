New Xiaomi Poco X3 Variant Gets A Humongous Battery

Continuing with its tradition of releasing separate variants for the Indian market, Xiaomi has released the Poco X3 in India, but it swaps out the NFC support seen on the global model for a bigger 6,000 mAh battery. This was revealed by Poco India’s General Manager C Manmohan who said that the NFC support was removed so the company could add a bigger battery.

Otherwise, the handset is completely identical to the global variant. It has the same 6.67-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

There is a centered punch-hole cutout that holds a 20MP shooter. At the back, there is a large camera bump housing four lenses on top of a rear panel with a two-tone design. This camera setup includes a 64 MP primary sensor alongside a 13 MP ultra-wide cam, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the inside, you get the Snapdragon 732G SoC that brings 5G compatibility for cheap. This is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Storage is expandable through a microSD card. As mentioned before, the Indian variant has a 6,000 mAh battery instead, but it keeps the 33W fast charging from the global variant.

It also costs the same as the Poco X3 NFC, starting at only $231.

Poco X3 (India) Specifications