Zoom Gets Virtual Backgrounds on Android

Video conferencing platform Zoom has been constantly adding to its list of features and improvements ever since it started booming amid the pandemic. Since a large number of people is working from home these days, the ability to add virtual backgrounds has become a preferred choice of features and the video calling app is now adding support for just that.

ALSO READ

Zoom Gets Noise Suppression, Snapchat Like Filters & More

Previously, this feature was limited to calls taken from the system, but now Zoom is adding support to the Android app as well, meaning that people on phones should be able to use the feature soon. However, you can only add still images and videos are not allowed, for now at least.

To add a virtual background on your Zoom calls on the phone, simply tap the “More” option on the bottom right of the call interface and select Virtual Backgrounds. This will let you add a set of pre-loaded images to your background and you can also add your own images through your phone gallery.

Other than that, Zoom is also adding support to let you share your device’s audio without sharing your microphone input. There is a whole list of bug fixes as well as improved calendar integration to help you manage your schedule better. Zoom now works on Chromebooks as well.