CAA’s New SOPs Require Airline Passengers to Use an App

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus for international passengers, abolishing the requirement of vacant seats during the international flights.

The aviation authority has introduced an effective way to gather passengers’ data. It has launched a mobile application ‘Pass Track App,’ and asked every passenger to upload their data. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple store.

Those who do not possess a smartphone or cannot use it for any reason may enter their data on the website passtrack.nitb.gov.pk/login.

Children under 12 years of age, disabled passengers, and high-level International delegations referred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be exempted from the App requirement.

The new SOPs will be effective from September 24 to December 31, 2020.

Moreover, the countries have been classified into A and B categories. Passengers from Category A countries will not require a coronavirus test before traveling. However, international travelers from category B countries will need a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test not older than 96 hours before boarding a flight to Pakistan.

The categorization of countries shall be subjected to fortnightly review by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination based on objective health assessment.

These are the countries currently listed in Category A:

Australia Greece Malaysia Serbia Belarus Italy Myanmar Singapore Bulgaria Japan New Zealand Slovakia Canada Kazakhstan Norway Sri Lanka Cuba Kenya Poland Sweden El Salvador Latvia Rwanda Toko Estonia Lithuania South Korea Turkey Fiji Malawi Saudi Arabia Uganda Finland China Senegal Uraguay Germany Thailand

Note: Countries not mentioned in the list should be considered as Category B.