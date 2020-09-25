CAA’s New SOPs Require Airline Passengers to Use an App

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the coronavirus for international passengers, abolishing the requirement of vacant seats during the international flights.
The aviation authority has introduced an effective way to gather passengers’ data. It has launched a mobile application ‘Pass Track App,’ and asked every passenger to upload their data. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple store.
ALSO READ
Educational Institutes Ordered to Form Anti-Harassment Committees in 7 Days
Those who do not possess a smartphone or cannot use it for any reason may enter their data on the website passtrack.nitb.gov.pk/login.
Children under 12 years of age, disabled passengers, and high-level International delegations referred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be exempted from the App requirement.
The new SOPs will be effective from September 24 to December 31, 2020.
ALSO READ
BRT Bus Manufacturer Reveals Why the Buses Were Catching Fire
Moreover, the countries have been classified into A and B categories. Passengers from Category A countries will not require a coronavirus test before traveling. However, international travelers from category B countries will need a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test not older than 96 hours before boarding a flight to Pakistan.
The categorization of countries shall be subjected to fortnightly review by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination based on objective health assessment.
These are the countries currently listed in Category A:
|Australia
|Greece
|Malaysia
|Serbia
|Belarus
|Italy
|Myanmar
|Singapore
|Bulgaria
|Japan
|New Zealand
|Slovakia
|Canada
|Kazakhstan
|Norway
|Sri Lanka
|Cuba
|Kenya
|Poland
|Sweden
|El Salvador
|Latvia
|Rwanda
|Toko
|Estonia
|Lithuania
|South Korea
|Turkey
|Fiji
|Malawi
|Saudi Arabia
|Uganda
|Finland
|China
|Senegal
|Uraguay
|Germany
|Thailand
Note: Countries not mentioned in the list should be considered as Category B.
I am traveling from Oman to pak as on October 1st but travel agent booked the flight and did not inform about covid pcr test, what could be the consequences at pak Airport.
@Raza Rizvi
Could you please share the source/link.
I have gone through CAA Website and have not find any update on subject matter.