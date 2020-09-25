NEPRA Approves a Huge Increase in Power Tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase in the power tariff by Rs.1.62 per unit for the next year.

NEPRA said that the hike is due to fuel price adjustment (FPA) for the second and third quarters of 2019-20. If permitted by the government, the move will put a burden of Rs.164.87 billion on the public.

The Authority has determined a uniform rate of Rs.1.6236/kWh with the instant decision, for the allowed amount of quarterly adjustments of Rs.73,065 million pertaining to the 2nd quarter and Rs.91,805 million for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2019-20 (total Rs.164,870 million), across each category of consumers of XWDISCOs, to be recovered in twelve (12) months period.

The upward revision of the tariff was done on the request of power distribution companies. It will include all price adjustments required for 2018-19.

Notably, the power regulator had approved an increase in power tariff by Rs. 0.86 for the FPA of electricity. The adjustment charges for July will be added to next month’s bills, the statement added.