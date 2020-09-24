Misbah to Go for a Different Selection Strategy Against Zimbabwe

Pakistan cricket team’s head coach and the Chief Selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, has decided to try young players in the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe scheduled for October-November.

As per sources, Chief Selector has also taken the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials into confidence.

Misbah believes that the new players have not received enough chances during the last year. Therefore, the team management wants to provide them a full opportunity during the upcoming event.

Zimbabwe has officially confirmed the tour, after which the PCB issued the schedule for the ODI and T20 series. The two sides will play three ODIs on October 30, November 1, and 3 in Multan, whereas the T20I series is slated for November 7, 8, and 10 in Rawalpindi.

The forthcoming series will mark the return of international cricket in the country following the Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan is also set to host Bangladesh for a Test match and an ODI later this year.

Moreover, the board is also in talks with Cricket South Africa to finalize the dates for a limited-overs series.