Official: Dates for Zimbabwe’s Tour to Pakistan Confirmed

Zimbabwe cricket team has got the government’s approval to tour Pakistan next month. Zimbabwe will travel to Pakistan on October 20 and the team will be quarantined for a week as per the initial reports.

Zimbabwe Cricket announced their decision to tour Pakistan via a tweet.

IT'S OFFICIAL! The Government of Zimbabwe has granted @ZimCricketv the permission to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series scheduled for October-November 🥂🇿🇼🏏🇵🇰#BackInAction |#PAKvZIM | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/SatDri5lvD — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 23, 2020

Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan will consist of three ODI’s to be played in Multan and three T20’s scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi. The ODI series will be a part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Schedule

First ODI – October 30

Second ODI – November 1

Third ODI – November 3

First T20I – November 7

Second T20I – November 8

Third T20I – November 10

PCB has already started the preparations to create a bio-secure bubble for both the teams in light of the Covid-19 situation. The matches will be played behind closed doors as has been the norm ever since cricket returned post-pandemic lock-down.

The squads for both the teams are yet to be announced, but there have been calls by ex-cricketers and fans for the PCB to try youngsters and give rest to senior players for the series. Zimbabwe has already announced a 25 player training squad for the tour.

Zimbabwe Training Squad:

Sean Williams, Chamu Chibabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Moor, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza.