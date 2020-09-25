PM Imran’s 9-Point Agenda Could End Money Laundering From Across the Globe

While addressing the Financial Accountability, Transparency, and Integrity (FACTI) on the sidelines of the 75th virtual session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed a 9-point action plan to curb the flow of money laundering from developing countries.

PM Khan revealed that more than $7 trillion is transferred out of developing countries through illegal channels each year, adding that these countries lose around $500 to $600 billion annually on account of tax evasion.

$7 trillion in stolen assets is parked in safe tax haven destinations all over the world.

The premier stressed upon the meeting participants to put an end to the bleeding developing economies and strengthen international cooperation to hold the financial criminals accountable.

Here is the detailed 9-point agenda tabled by PM Imran during the meeting of FACTI.