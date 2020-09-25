PM Office Launches Arabic and Turkish Twitter Accounts of Imran Khan

Prime Minister Office (PMO) has launched two new Twitter accounts of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Arabic and Turkish languages in an attempt to disseminate the premier’s important messages to a wider audience.

According to details, the Arabic account was made in May 2020 while the Turkish one was made in November 2018.

Both these accounts have important speeches and interviews of PM Imran with Arabic and Turkish subtitles.

PMO has announced the creation of these new accounts before PM Imran Khan’s speech scheduled today at the 75th virtual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his speech, PM Imran is expected to apprise the world with the plight of the Kashmiri people oppressed by the brutish tactics of the Indian government and to highlight the issue of rising Islamophobia across the western world under the aegis of the far-right politicians.

The speech will be uploaded on both Arabic and Turkish Twitter accounts of the premier.

Imran Khan’s primary Twitter account has 12.5 million followers, the most by any Pakistani.

Follow Imran Khan’s new Twitter accounts @ArabicIk and @IKturkish.