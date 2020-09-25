Vivo 20 SE Launched With All the Goodies of the Premium Variants

A few days back, the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched its premium mid-range series, the Vivo 20, with two new smartphones. Taking after larger smartphone makers, the company has now unveiled a toned-down and budget-friendly model for the series dubbed Vivo 20 SE.
ALSO READ
Vivo V20 and V20 Pro 5G Feature Triple Cameras & Under-Display Fingerprint Reader
Design and Display
As compared to its siblings, the V20 SE comes with a different design. It features a rectangular camera bump on a glossy back with Vivo’s typical paint job that mimics the rays of light.
It is built around a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, a waterdrop notch, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Internals and Storage
The phone drives its processing powers from the Snapdragon 665 chipset topped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB expandable onboard storage. It boots on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.
Cameras
Vivo V20 SE houses a triple sensor camera at the back led by a 48 MP primary shooter. The main module is complemented by an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP depth helper. The selfie cam has a 32 MP sensor.
Battery and Pricing
The whole package is fueled by a 4,100 mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. According to the company, it can top up to 62% in 30 minutes.
The smartphone costs around $287, and its availability is yet to be announced.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- Chipset: Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
- OS: Android 10, Funtouch 11
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
- Display:
- AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 6.44 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
- Memory
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
- Secondary: 32 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (in-display)
- Battery: 4100 mAh
- Price: $287