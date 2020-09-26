Huawei Mate 40 Spotted Weeks Before Launch

Huawei’s next flagship lineup, the Mate 40 series, is expected to break cover next month and it has just been spotted in public. It’s the same as most other leaks, the device is being used on the subway with its NDA case, giving us a short look at what to expect. Check out the video included below.

The Huawei Mate 40 appears to have curved sides, a dual punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and a red-colored power button next to the volume rocker. The pill-shaped punch-hole camera appears to be slimmer than the P40 series, which is in line with previous reports. Other than that, the Mate 40 is expected to feature Huawei’s Kirin 9000 chipset and a circular camera module on the back.

This camera setup is expected to have a 108MP main lens, a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a free form 9P lens. The others will likely be ultrawide and ToF sensors. Design-wise, the Huawei Mate 40 looks to be a mixture of the Mate 30 and P40 Pro, with the former’s camera appearance, and the latter’s display. Renders for the Huawei Mate 40 have been included below.

The series is expected to debut sometime in October.

Images courtesy of @OnLeaks.