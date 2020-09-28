Pakistan Produces Ghee and Edible Oil Worth Rs. 900 Billion Every Year

Pakistan’s production of edible ghee and cooking oil surged to record 4.5 million, which stands at a whopping level of Rs. 900 billion per annum due to local demand and consumption, said the newly elected Chairman of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) for the year 2020-21, Sheikh Abdul Waheed.

Sheikh claimed that the sector of oil and ghee producers is among the top five taxpaying sectors, and deserves full attention of authorities. The sector is importing raw material worth $4 billion, which must be reduced by promoting local cultivation of oilseed for which we will fully cooperate with the government, he said.

He also suggested steps to improve the industrial environment, optimize processes, improve productivity, promote exports and save resources.

Sheikh has served as PVMA Chairman for three times and has also remained Vice President of FPCCI during 2019.