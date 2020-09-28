Xiaomi Launches Lux 8K 5G and 4K TV – Best TVs Money Can Buy

Xiaomi has officially launched the Mi TV LUX Pro 82-inch 8K 5G and Mi TV LUX 82-inch 4K in China.

Xiaomi’s Mi TV LUX Pro 82-inch 8K 5G is the most-advanced television after the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition which was unveiled last month.

The 8K 5G TV has already hit the markets in China while the 4K TV will be put on sale from 21 October.

Mi TV LUX Pro 82-inch 8K 5G

Mi TV LUX Pro 82-inch 8K 5G is Xiaomi’s first TV which features an 82-inch 8K mini-LED panel and 5G connectivity.

Display

Xiaomi has claimed that the TV produces 2,000 nits of brightness and 10.7 billion colors.

It has a 400,000:1 contrast ratio and 960 local dimming zones, each of which can display 4,096 levels of light and shade. The 8K 5G TV covers up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

The TV supports video playback at up to 8K with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It also features SR image enhancement technology to upscale 1080p, 2K, and 4K content to 8K.

All renowned HDR standards such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, 120Hz MEMC, Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and noise reduction algorithm are also supported by the 8K 5G TV.

Sound

It has a 60W dual-soundbar at its either side. The 8-unit speakers have a 2.5L sound cavity and are powered by Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, and Mi Stereo Sound.

5G connectivity

It also features an integrated 5G modem to allow users to stream high-quality content. Xiaomi has also partnered with iQiyi, a popular Chinese video streaming platform, to offer 5G and 8K video content to users.

Internals

The 8K 5G TV houses a quad-core NOVATEK chipset (2 x ARM Cortex-A73, 2 x ARM Cortex-A53, ARM Maili-G51 GPU), 4GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and runs on MIUI for TV 3.0 operating system.

Ports and slots

Besides, it features dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, infrared sensor, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (including 1 x 8K input, 1 x ARC), 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.0, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a Fiber Optic port, an AV port, an antenna port, a SIM card slot, and an RGB LED strip for aesthetics.

Other features

The TV also features 4 far-field microphones that allow users to interact with it through Xiaomi’s XiaoAI 3.0 voice assistant.

The TV supports 8K gaming and is compatible with next-gen gaming consoles such as Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X.

Price and availability

Mi TV LUX Pro 82-inch 8K 5G is available in China for a staggering $7,330.

Mi TV LUX 82-inch 4K Specifications

Mi TV LUX 82-inch 4K is identical to Redmi Smart TV MAX 98 which comes with a standard 4K (3840×2160 pixels) LCD panel with an LED backlight.

Display

According to Xiaomi, the 82-inch Mi TV LUX has a 97.3% screen to body ratio and produces 1000 nits of brightness and 1.07 billion colors.

It has a 40,000:1 contrast ratio, 240 local dimming zones, each of which produces 4,096 levels of light and shade. The 4K TV covers 93% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

The 4K TV supports all HDR standards such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG, noise reduction algorithm, and 120Hz MEMC.

Sound

Xiaomi’s 4K Mi TV LUX has a 30W dual-soundbar at its either side. The 6-unit speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, and Mi Stereo Sound.

Internals

The 4K TV has a quad-core MediaTek chipset with ARM 4 Cortex-A73 cores & Mali-G52 MC1. It has a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It runs on MIUI for TV 3.0 operating system.

Other features

It also includes 4 far-field microphones, an infrared sensor, RGB LED strip, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI ( 1 x 4K 120Hz, 1 x ARC), 2 x USB, and Antenna port, an AV port, and a Fiber Optic port.

Price and availability

Mi TV LUX 82-inch 4K is priced at $1,466 and will go on sale on 21 October.