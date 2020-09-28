Zong to Accelerate Digitalization in Rural Balochistan through USF Contract

Taking a major stride towards its mission of accelerating digital inclusion in the underserved areas of Pakistan, Zong 4G has won a USF project to power some areas of rural Balochistan with high-speed mobile broadband.

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded Zong with a contract to provide high-speed mobile data services in 227 unserved areas of Jaffarabad, Naseerabad & Sohbatpur.

As soon as infrastructure deployment of the project is complete, over 1.3 million people of the focus areas in Balochistan will gain access to Zong’s best-in-class 4G services that are fast, reliable, and affordable. The partnership will support the national agenda of large-scale digital inclusion to empower society and transfer the benefits of ICT technology to the masses for creating a Digital Pakistan.

“We are driven by our passion to serve the length and breadth of Pakistan by connecting the unconnected and giving the masses, especially the people of remote and rural areas, easy and affordable access to the limitless opportunities that the ICT technologies bring,” said Zong spokesperson. “We’re grateful to USF for trusting us for deploying Zong 4G’s network and providing GSM and internet access to these underserved communities.”

Since its inception, Zong has been at the forefront of digital transformation in Pakistan, striving to bring the unserved and underserved areas and masses under the folds of connectivity and digital inclusion. The company has taken industry-leading steps to boost digitalization in the country and make it ready for future technologies like 5G.

Besides many other accolades, Zong’s network superiority was also recently recognized by Opensignal – an independent global standard for analyzing consumer mobile experience – which ranked Zong the best in the top five service areas that include Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.