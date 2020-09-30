DG WHO Praises Pakistan For Controlling COVID-19 While Keeping Up the Economy

The World Health Organization (WHO) has heaped praises for Pakistan for suppressing the coronavirus while keeping its economy afloat. WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wrote this in an op-ed in the British newspaper, The Independent. He noted that the country used its well-established infrastructure for polio to combat COVID-19.

Community health workers who have been trained to go door-to-door vaccinating children against polio have been redeployed and utilized for surveillance, contact tracing, and care.

He said that this strategy suppressed the virus and helped the country stabilize and let its economy pick up once again.

[Pakistan’s response reinforces] the lesson that the choice is not between controlling the virus or saving the economy; the two go hand-in-hand.

Tedros also hailed the efforts of several other countries, notably Thailand, Italy, and Uruguay, for their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the ‘grim milestone’ of one million infection-related deaths should spur the world into the fight-back mode, urging that it is ‘never too late to turn things around.’

No matter where a country is in an outbreak, it is never too late to turn things around.

The WHO chief was hopeful with the developments on anti-coronavirus vaccines worldwide. While the world awaits scientific breakthroughs, he said, the virus could also be controlled through defined health protocols.