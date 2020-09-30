IAG Cargo Launches Direct Cargo Service Between Lahore and London

The International Airlines Group (IAG) Cargo will introduce a new direct service from the United Kingdom to Lahore, starting from October 2020. The cargo service will operate four times a week from London Heathrow.

IAG has been operating daily flights between Islamabad and London since 2019. The Lahore route will strengthen its presence in the country. It will use British Airways B787-8 wide-body aircraft will operate on the new route.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Introduces New Afghan Visa Regime for Traders, Students & Patients

The new services will help Pakistani exporters to transport essential items from the region, such as textiles, leather, and surgical goods, access to key markets in Europe, the United States, Europe, Canada, and elsewhere.

IAG’s Area Commercial Manager for the Middle East, Pakistan & Bangladesh, Shameer Nasarulla, was pleased with the addition of this new route.

Lahore is home to many manufacturers of imported goods and is an important market for computer equipment, electrical machinery, and auto spares parts from Europe and the US. IAG Cargo will now also be able to play a bigger part in the Mango harvesting season – an important moment in the year for Pakistani exporters.

ALSO READ

Top-Secret US Documents Expose India as a Money-Laundering & Terror-Financing Hub

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner, termed the first-ever British Airways flights to Lahore ‘a sign of confidence in Pakistan and the deepening ties between our two countries.’ He hoped that the development will open up more avenues for business links, people-to-people ties, and tourism.