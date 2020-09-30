Xiaomi to Launch Redmi Note 10 5G With Snapdragon 750G Soon

Xiaomi has a number of major releases planned for October. There are a handful of new Smartphones coming next month, and one of them is expected to be the Redmi Note 10 series including the Redmi Note 10, the Note 10 5G, and the Note 10 Pro.

A tipster is now claiming that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G, similar to the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G. He also added that the Mi 10T Lite 5G could be released in China as the Redmi Note 10 5G, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.

There is no mention of whether the Pro model will also release with a different name in different regions.

As for the Redmi Note 10 4G, it was recently approved by China’s MIIT authority with the model number M2010J19SC. There are no further details available on this one yet, but we expect more information to surface in the next few days.

Additionally, the rest of the Xiaomi Mi 10T lineup could be rebranded as the Redmi K30T series in China, making all these releases even more confusing. However, keep in mind that these are only leaks and speculation, and official releases could still differ.