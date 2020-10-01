Govt of Punjab Launches Rozgar Scheme for Businesses

Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has inaugurated the Punjab Rozgar Scheme at a ceremony held at 90-SQA today (October 1).

Under the scheme, Rs. 30 billion will be disbursed as soft loans on the lowest markup of 4 percent among needy men, women, differently-abled persons, and the transgender community.

ALSO READ

Sindh Announces a Public Holiday On October 2

With a personal guarantee of one million, the Punjab Small Industries Corporation will provide up to ten million rupees in loans to youth, startups, and eco-friendly investments, businesses hit by COVID-19, or to start new ventures.

Further, the Punjab government is also providing Rs. 0.4 to 0.5 million loans for the restoration of the cottage industry in various districts of the province.

The loans can be returned within five years on easy installments.

ALSO READ

SBP Enhances Subsidized Finance Limit to Rs. 1 Billion Per Hospital

Through this scheme, the government plans to generate up to 1.6 million new jobs across the province.

Who Can Apply?

According to the Punjab government, male, female, transgender, and differently-abled persons aged between 25 and 50 years can apply if they:

Own an existing business.

Have a startup with viable business plans.

Are an entrepreneur working for resource-efficient & environment-friendly investors.

How to Apply

The provincial government has set up a dedicated portal for Punjab Rozgar Scheme. Interested candidates can access the portal here: https://rozgar.psic.punjab.gov.pk.