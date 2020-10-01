Sindh Announces a Public Holiday On October 2

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Friday, October 2, on account of the urs of Sindh’s most famous Sufi saint, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

A notification was circulated on Wednesday.

All public educational institutes and departments will remain closed on the day.

It said that the holiday will be observed across the province on 14th Safar – the second month of the Hijri calendar – which marks the death anniversary of Shah Latif Bhitai.

The urs ceremonies last for three days, in Bhit Shah Town located in Matiari District, 29 miles (47 kilometers) from Hyderabad.