Pakistan’s Longest Serving Finance Secretary Dr. Waqar Masood Appointed SAPM on Revenue

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed eminent economist and former finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood as his special assistant on revenue. Now, as SAPM, he has been given the status of Minister of State, the PM Office said.

Dr. Masood is a retired civil servant who served as Pakistan’s longest-running Secretary of Finance. He also has the experience of teaching macroeconomics at the graduate level at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

He did his Ph.D. in Economics and Masters in Political Economy from Boston University, USA, and Masters in Economics and LLB from Karachi University.

Dr. Masood has a wide-ranging experience of working with both the public and private sectors.