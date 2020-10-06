NITB Issues Yet Another Warning About Potential Cyber Attacks Due to Vulnerabilities in Search Engines

Critical vulnerabilities have been found in search engines Mozilla Firefox, Firefox ESR, & Mozilla Thunderbird allowing the attackers to execute malicious code in users’ browsers, enabling website cloning for phishing attacks on services, says the National information Technology Board (NITB).

NITB has issued 9th alert during past few weeks warning consumers of cyber threats. On Tuesday, the board stated that critical vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla Firefox, Firefox ESR, & Mozilla Thunderbird allowing the attacker to execute malicious code in users’ browsers, enabling website cloning for phishing attacks on services. Upgrade the latest versions of these products security, it recommended.

The board last week issued an alert saying that phishing emails carrying malicious doc file named as Protocol.doc is being spread for info-stealing. It gathers the user’s browsers, emails, & FTP client’s information and sends it to the attacker’s servers.

NITB recommended consumers to stay aware and be vigilant of such phishing emails. The Board also warned that cyber alerts- phishing emails attached with malicious attachments containing PDF’s and links with the capability to steal passwords via user’s browsers, email and FTP clients to hackers’ servers and recommended not to download any email links or PDF files from unknown sources.