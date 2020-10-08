Harvard University Launches 4 Free Online Courses

Established in 1636 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Harvard University is the oldest higher education institution in the US and ranks among the most prestigious universities in the world.

Harvard University has been ranked at 3rd place in both the QS World University Rankings 2021 and THE World University Rankings 2021.

Recently, Harvard University in collaboration with Edx, a leading American online course platform, has introduced 4 new free Computer Science courses.

Previously, Harvard University had introduced 64 free online courses amid the Coronavirus pandemic to allow students to learn their favorite subject from anywhere in the world.

Before exploring the 4 latest courses, it must be noted here that although the course material and related content is available for free, the verified course completion certificate is paid.

Here are the 4 new free courses that Harvard University has introduced.

CS50’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python

This course explores the concepts and algorithms at the foundation of modern artificial intelligence.

Through hands-on projects, students will learn the graph search algorithms, classification, optimization, reinforcement learning, and many other topics in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

CS50’s Mobile App Development with React Native

This course introduces students to JavaScript (including ES6 and ES7) as well as to JSX, a JavaScript extension.

Through hands-on projects, students will gain experience with React and its paradigms, app architecture, and user interfaces.

Using Python for Research

This course aims to bridge the gap between introductory and advanced courses in Python.

After reviewing the basics of Python 3, students will learn about tools commonly used in research settings.

Students will also get to practice their newly acquired Python skills with various case studies selected for their scientific breadth and coverage of a number of Python features.

Data Science: R Basics

This course introduces students to the basics of R programming.

Over this course, students will learn R’s functions and data types, vectors, and advanced functions like sorting.

They will also apply general programming features like “if-else,” and “for loop” commands, and will learn how to wrangle, analyze, and visualize data.