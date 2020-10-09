AMD Ryzon 5000 Series Knocks Out Intel from the Processor Market

American multinational semiconductor company, AMD, has unveiled Ryzen 5000 series processors for desktops. According to AMD, Ryzen 5000 series is based on its next-gen Zen 3 architecture and is the biggest leap forward for AMD’s desktop processors.

AMD has claimed that the instructions per clock (IPC) of the Ryzen 5000 series has improved by 19%. This means the latest chipset series is 19% more efficient than previous generation processors. Thanks to the improvement in efficiency, AMD has managed to enhance the performance by roughly 26% without increasing power consumption.

The Ryzen 5000 series have the same TDP and board draw power as previous generation chipsets. This means that Ryzen 5000 processors get more work done for the same amount of energy consumed.

AMD has announced 4 new CPUs of the Ryzen 5000 series which start from $299 and go up to $799.

Let’s have a detailed look at all 4 chipsets.

Ryzen 9 5950X

Priced at $799, the Ryzen 9 5950X chipset has 16 cores and 32 threads. It has a 3.4GHz base clock and a 4.9GHz boost clock.

The processor has 72MB of L3 cache which spreads over two chiplets and a TDP of 105W.

AMD has claimed that the 5950X chipset has the highest single and multi-threaded performance in comparison to other mainstream processors.

Ryzen 9 5950X replaces 3950X and will compete with Intel’s 18-core Core-i9-10980XE.

Ryzen 9 5900X

Priced at $549, the Ryzen 9 5900X chipset has 12 cores and 24 threads. It has a 3.7GHz base clock and a 4.8GHz boost clock.

The processor has 70MB of L3 cache which spreads over two chiplets and has a TDP of 105W.

AMD has claimed that the 5900X chipset is the best gaming CPU on the market.

According to AMD, Ryzen 9 5900X processor easily beats Intel’s Core i9-10900K, which Intel once dubbed as the best gaming processor, in head-to-head performance for a wide variety of titles including League of Legends, Dota 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Ryzen 9 5900X replaces 3900X and competes directly with Intel’s 10-core Core i9-10900K.

Ryzen 7 5800X

Priced at $449, the Ryzen 7 5800X chipset has 8 cores and 16 threads. It has a 3.8GHz base clock and a 4.7GHz boost clock.

All 8 cores and 36MB cache of 5800X are mounted on a single chiplet. The processor has 105W TDP.

Ryzen 7 5800X replaces 3800X and will compete with Intel’s 8-core Core i7-10700K.

Ryzen 5 5600X

Priced at $299, the Ryzen 5 5600X chipset has 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a 3.7GHz base clock and a 4.6GHz boost clock.

Its 35MB of L3 cache is mounted on a single chiplet and has TDP of 65W. 5600X is the only chipset in the Ryzen 5000 series which will come with a stock cooler.

Ryzen 5 5600X replaces 3600X and will compete with Intel’s 6-core Core i5-10600K.

It is worth pointing out that AMD doesn’t plan to release the non-X processors this year while the lower end Ryzen 3 series will be released later. The company has also increased the prices by $50 compared to each processor’s predecessor. All 4 chipsets of the Ryzen 5000 series will be available from 5 November.

Besides, AMD has also teased its upcoming Radeon RX 6000 Big Navi GPU which is based on its next-gen RDNA 2 architecture. The Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, which AMD claims are its most powerful ones ever, will be formally unveiled on 28 October.