Samsung Reveals its First 5nm 5G Chip

The smartphone chip industry is slowly moving towards 5nm chips that aim to bring improvements in both processing speeds as well as efficiency. Apple has already released its first 5nm mobile chip and Samsung is now unveiling its own.

The Korean phone maker’s first 5nm chip is called the Exynos 1080 which is a successor to Exynos 980. It will not be Samsung’s top chipset for 2021 but will be used in high-end 5G smartphones.

It is a 5nm chip that will join the ranks of Apple’s A14 Bionic for the iPhone 12, Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 for 2021 flagship Androids, the Kirin 9000 for Huawei devices, and Samsung’s current flagship chipset, the Exynos 2100 that will feature in the Galaxy S21 series.

The Exynos 1080 will replace the previous generation’s Cortex A77 cores with Cortex A78 cores that bring higher clock speeds and performance gains of 20% even at a lower frequency. Overall, the processing speeds will be a bit better than the Exynos 980.

It will feature the Mali-G78 GPU, which is two generations ahead of its predecessor’s GPU, meaning significant performance and efficiency gains. However, the exact numbers will depend on the configuration Samsung uses.

This information was revealed by the director of Samsung Semiconductor Research Institute in China, Dr. Pan Xuebao. A full announcement will likely follow soon.