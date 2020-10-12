Peshawar BRT Service to Resume After 4 Weeks of Closure Due to Fire Incidents

Following a series of mechanical faults that took place in Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fleet over the past few weeks, the service had to be placed on hold so a team of experts to pinpoint and eradicate the problem. The Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash has finally announced the resumption of the service on October 25th, 2020.

Although no details were shared about what the faults were or whether or not they had been completely resolved, Bangash did state that the fleet repairs have had no financial repercussions on the government, since the bus supplier is contract-bound to address the problems, implying that the buses were repaired free of cost or perhaps at a nominal fee.

The BRT service was suspended about 4 weeks ago after one of the buses from the fleet caught fire, making it a 4th fire incident to take place within a month’s time. The spokesman and a representative of the BRT service, Umar Khan, told the media personnel that it was the rear cabin of the bus that caught fire, as it was passing through the Hayatabad route.

Details are still not available as to whether it’s the same bus that had been catching fire over and over again or if the problem persists in the entire fleet. Still, the decision has apparently been finalized, as reportedly, the inspection team is just adding some final touches to ensure the safety of the entire fleet.