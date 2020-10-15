OnePlus 8T Launched With 120Hz Display & 65W Fast Charging

The OnePlus 8T has finally launched as an update to the base OnePlus 8 that became official a few months back. The main highlights of the 8T include a design update, improved fast charging, and a higher refresh rate display in a package that costs only $50 above the original.

Design and Display

The 8T has a flat display panel unlike the base OnePlus 8 and has thinner surrounding bezels as well. It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, but the refresh rate has been dialed up to 120Hz akin to the 8 Pro. The cornered punch-hole and the in-display fingerprint sensor is still there.

The back now has a large L shaped camera set up in a rectangular housing similar to Huawei’s P40 series.

Internals and Storage

There are no differences in terms of internal specifications. The OnePlus 8T is also powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 and has the same memory configurations going up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1. There is still no memory card slot for storage expansion.

The device will boot Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 on top and given OnePlus’s good track record, you will likely be able to upgrade to newer Android versions for the next 3-4 years.

Cameras

The new camera setup is virtually the same as well, except that there is now an additional 2MP depth sensor. The rest of the configuration remains the same with a 48MP main lens, a 16MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. A zoom camera is still missing even though it is a flagship device.

The camera app has been updated with new features that improve Night Mode and stability. The video camera has received a portrait mode of its own.

Battery and Pricing

One of the biggest improvements that the 8T brings is fast charging. It has a 4,500 mAh power cell that can be charged from 0 to 100% in just 40 minutes thanks to 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus 8T will be available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options once it goes for sale on October 23 for $750.

