National T20 Cup Semi-Finals to Go Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will use Saturday’s National T20 Cup semifinals to create awareness about breast cancer as part of its corporate social responsibility in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

October is marked across the globe as breast cancer awareness month to help increase attention and support for the awareness of breast cancer, which is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, there are about 1.38 million new cases and 458,000 deaths from breast cancer each year.

To mark the occasion, players from the four semi-finalist teams, as well as PCB staff and broadcasters, will wear pink ribbons on their shirts to raise awareness. In addition to this, the match officials will wear pink polos, the stumps will be painted pink and all PCB’s digital assets will turn pink to align with the global breast cancer awareness cause.

PCB Chief Executive, Wasim Khan, said, “The National T20 Cup has been the most followed and discussed cricket event on PTV Sports, delayed live-stream and other social media platforms during these unprecedented Covid-19 times. As such, it is appropriate that we avail this opportunity and once again use the reach through our platforms to play our small part in creating greater awareness about breast cancer”.

Survival rates from breast cancer very much improve if diagnosed and attended to at an early stage. Medical science has made great strides in this area and encouraging regular check-ups and examinations will save precious lives.

“The PCB has always performed its duty of care by creating awareness about health-related issues so that we can encourage the society to improve its quality of life. The PCB will continue to perform its responsibilities as we look forward to hosting healthy and lively fans in stadia when we decide to open the gates for domestic and international matches.”

Note that the semi-finals are scheduled for the coming Saturday.