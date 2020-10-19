Pakistani Students Win Big at the Annual Silk Road and Young Dreams Awards

Pakistani students won big at the 3rd annual Silk Road and Young Dreams Award as they received prizes in the speech, photography, music, singing, and sand painting competitions.

Hosted by Silk Road Cities Alliance, China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development, Beijing Belt and Road Cooperative Community, and Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of Renmin University, the ceremony was attended by participants from more than 30 countries.

The contestants from the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) secured a few positions in different categories.

Danish Yaqoob, a student from Pakistan, won the first prize in the speech competition, while Abdul Rehman, a student from PECB, secured the third position.

Maaz Ali Nadeem won the most popular award in the photography competition while Areeba Ali and Thembekile, students from PECB, secured the excellence of music and speech contest awards.

Moreover, students from PECB were among the team who read the Health Declaration on the platform.

All competitions were held online this year, mainly due to the COVID-19 with a theme of ‘Health – amidst this pandemic.’